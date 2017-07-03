GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

From the very start of his career with the company, you could tell the WWE had big things planned for Alberto Del Rio.

"Mexico's Greatest Export" won the WWE Championship just one year after making his main roster debut in 2010 when he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on CM Punk at SummerSlam in 2011. With the win, Del Rio went down in the history books as the first-ever Mexican-born WWE Champion in history.

From then on out, Del Rio engaged in great feuds against the likes of John Cena and CM Punk, to who he would eventually drop the title. Del Rio was fired from the company in 2014 after striking a WWE employee who made a racial remark towards him. After one year on the independent circuit, Del Rio was re-signed to the WWE where he returned to defeat John Cena for the United States Championship.

Del Rio's run lasted only one year as he soon violated the WWE's Wellness Policy and later requested his release as a result. He is currently signed to Impact Wrestling where he comes off of a huge win over Bobby Lashley from last night (Sun. June 2, 2017) at the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view (PPV) to unify the GFW / Impact Championships.

Following the win, Del Rio cut a promo on the crowd who was chanting "you don't deserve it." He put over Lashley and said he'd shake his hand for every day of his life after their 30 minute battle, and also put himself over as a  "bad ass mother f--ker." 

Del Rio talked about how he has wrestled everywhere, "even that f--king company, WWE!" He then said that the company is  "full of losers" (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"You gave me the battle of my life," El Patron said. "And for that, and for these fans - the real fans - let's do it again. Not for you, not for me, for the [inaudible] of pro wrestling, because we're not f--king sports entertainers!

"Bobby Lashley and every single wrestler at Impact Wrestling... in this place, we are not sports entertainers, we are f--king wrestlers!"

Check it out here:

The way Del Rio has been talking about the company since his departure, its safe to say he won't be doing business with them anytime in the near future. He has also expressed the desire to end his professional wrestling career very soon and spend more time with his family.

What are your thoughts regarding Del Rio's comments about the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

