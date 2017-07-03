Elias Samson proved to be one of the most interesting call-ups from NXT in recent years, after quietly making the switch to Monday Night RAW following the superstar shake-up.

Samson has received a lot of television time since he made his debut, which came as quite a surprise as his arrival on the red brand wasn’t met with plenty of hype and excitement, while he never made a massive impact during his time on NXT either.

NXT CALL-UP

Guys like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and more all captured the NXT Championship before moving up to the main roster, so the excitement surrounding their arrivals was obviously a lot higher than what we saw with The Drifter.

In his case, the build-up to his first match on RAW came at a slow rate, as he was seen drifting from segment to segment to show that he had arrived – he also played his guitar while walking through the audience too, and it was a stroke of genius.

Now, Samson is one of the better heels on the show as he has a knack of drawing plenty of heat towards him whenever he’s serenading an audience with a song to talk down the city they’re in, and the people living there.

While there have been reports that Vince McMahon is supposedly a huge fan of his because of the work he’s been doing as a heel, a new report from Rajah has revealed that there are actually mixed feelings on Samson.

Although, they do have high hopes for him as he has drawn comparisons to a WWE legend.

MIXED FEELINGS

According to the source, the mixed feelings all boil down to the fact that WWE officials are absolutely enamoured with his physique and his general appearance, suggesting that Samson has the perfect look to be a massive star in the company.

In fact, Rajah has claimed that some officials are drawing comparisons between him and Randy Savage.

However, the general feeling the officials reportedly have is that Samson is still a little rough around the edges in the ring, and needs to polish up if he is to take the next big jump to that next level.

Of course, it’s too early to compare him to the Macho Man, but you have to admit that they do look relatively similar, even if Samson doesn’t quite ooze that same level of charisma just yet in his young career.

It’s clear that they’re not giving up on him soon, and some big feuds could be lined up for him in the future if he continues showing improvement.

What do you make of WWE's thoughts on Elias Samson?

