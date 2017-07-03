There are still plenty of Manchester United fans who regret the departure of Javier Hernandez in 2015.

The Mexican striker could always be relied upon from the bench to cause a defence problems, even if Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes or Louis van Gaal didn’t trust him as a number one striker.

And with 39 goals in 76 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, perhaps Hernandez did deserve more opportunities at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old is on the hunt for another club following Bayer’s decision to sell up.

Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time top goalscorer, won’t be short of suitors. His goalscoring record is impressive and certain clubs might feel that he can lead the line on a weekly basis.

And one side ready to pay his £13 million release clause - which is ridiculous considering his ability - is West Ham United.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have held talks about signing Chicharito and believe his Premier League experience makes him a valuable target.

West Ham's list of targets

But he’s not the only striker on West Ham’s list of potential strikers. Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and Anthony Modeste from Cologne have also caught the eye, while the Telegraph claim that a bid for Villarreal’s Cedric Bakambu has been rejected.

It’s easy to see why Hernandez has suddenly found himself on that list.

Ferdinand: 'I can't believe he cost Bayer £7.3m'

Last year, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand revealed his shock that Bayer Leverkusen paid just £7.3m to sign him from the Red Devils.

“He is a potent striker who takes his chances,” Ferdinand told the Evening Standard.

“I still can’t believe that he joined Leverkusen from Manchester United for just £7.3m last year.

“When you look at the market today, it was an unbelievable bit of business by Bayer Leverkusen.”

At a time when Romelu Lukaku could leave Everton for £100m, Sunderland received £30m for Jordan Pickford and Chelsea could pay £60m for left-back Alex Sandro, paying £13m to guarantee Hernandez’s signature seems like a no-brainer.

Hernandez revealed last year that he’s still in touch with Ferguson, a person he considers to still be “very important in my life”.

"I keep in touch. When we played in the Champions League before the Atletico Madrid game we texted. I saw him two games before, we have a lot of contact,” the striker told BBC’s Football Focus.

"When I was going to Real Madrid on loan I spoke to him in person. I went to his house and we spoke very well.”

