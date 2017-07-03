James Rodriguez’s future at Real Madrid is dwindling by the day.

The 25-year-old has never really kicked on from his electrifying performances at the 2014 World Cup and his time at the Bernabeu has proven somewhat underwhelming. Two Champions League titles will at least go some way to sooth the inconvenience of declining game time.

Ultimately though, no average season with Los Blancos can detract from the fact he remains a world-class player. Consequently, Rodriguez may be heavily linked with an exit but with a view of moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Concrete developments have been few and far between this summer, however. The most frequented suitor proves Manchester United yet the Red Devils are in fact occupied with their chase of fellow Real star Alvaro Morata.

Jose Mourinho’s side seem to be edging ever closer to securing the deal – which may exceed £70 million – while Rodriguez is left frustrated at his parent club. And when you consider he wasn’t even selected for the bench of the Champions League final this summer, it isn’t hard to see why.

As to why Rodriguez is struggling to leave Real, may just have become clearer, though.

It is believed that his future is intrinsically linked with Zinedine Zidane’s pursuit of Spanish under-21 star Dani Ceballos. The La Liga champions are chasing the Real Betis man as means of adding fresh and, importantly, young talent to their midfield.

Moreover, according to Marca, if Real were to sign Ceballos, then it would confirm the exit of Rodriguez. With the Colombian’s camp keen to secure an exit for their client, they should start crossing their fingers that Los Blancos bag their desired replacement.

Nevertheless, there is a Barcelona-shaped catch.

Madrid’s bitter rivals are also in the running for Ceballos and thus, if successful, could block Rodriguez from leaving regardless of the bids that come in from him. Unsurprisingly, both El Clasico sides entering the frame will not only complicate the situation but give Ceballos serious headaches.

Worryingly for Rodriguez and Zidane however, Barcelona might be the preferred destination. Marca are also reporting that Betis’ vice president, - Lorenzo Serra Ferrer – favours a move to the Nou Camp for his side’s Spanish starlet.

Besides, with Ceballos’ release clause sitting at just £15 million, the tussle will prove less of a bidding war and more a case of personal preference.

It pushes Rodriguez into a thoroughly difficult position and one that starves of him of any great control over his own future. And with each season at the Bernabeu bringing him fewer La Liga starts, it could apply the brakes to an otherwise spectacular career.

If United, or any other club for that matter, are fighting for the want-away star, they can only hope Real Betis are feeling generous. Over to you, Real.

