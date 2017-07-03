Sebastian Vettel could be disqualified from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and docked 12 points after discussions by the FIA on Monday, the Mirror reports.

The Ferrari driver caused great controversy when he was seen to be deliberately colliding with rival Lewis Hamilton at the race in Baku.

After initially hitting the back of Hamilton, Vettel proceeded to throw his arms into the air before turning his car into the side of the Mercedes.

The moment immediately became the story of the race, and the outcry from those involved has continued since the event on June 25. The German was given a ten second stop-go penalty at the time, but many didn't consider it strong enough.

Vettel eventually ended up finishing in fourth place, but could now be docked all 12 of his points.

The FIA had been scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss if further action should be taken, with Vettel reportedly meeting FIA President Jean Todt, and have seemingly decided that the initial punishment wasn't fitting.

Hamilton, who dropped from 1st to 5th after the incident, gave heated comments soon after the race, labelling the incident as 'a disgrace'.

“For him to pretty much get away with driving into another driver is a disgrace,” Hamilton said. “I think he disgraced himself today. If he wants to prove that he is a man we should do it out of the car, face-to-face. It is a misjudgement from him and some people don’t like to own up to their own mistakes."

Hamilton denied break testing Vettel

Vettel had accused Hamilton of break testing him, blaming the British driver for the first contact that damaged Vettel's Ferrari and caused his reaction.

Hamilton, however, has strongly denied this, citing data from his Mercedes as proof.

“The stewards looked at my data and the reason I didn’t get a penalty is because I clearly did not brake-test him. It could not be clearer. It is as clear as blue skies." said Hamilton, before condemning his rival further:

“Ultimately what happened was disrespectful. There are kids watching us on TV. You think a multi-time world champion would behave better than that. I really hope that kids don’t see that and think that is the right way. That is not how you drive.”

Vettel will have an opportunity to appeal the decision, however, and there is a chance that the final outcome may be weeks away.

