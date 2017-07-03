When WWE extended the offer to have the Ball family appear on Monday Night RAW, nobody would have thought this is the type of reaction they were going to receive.

Fans were split right from the get-go when whispers of a RAW appearance first ignited at the NBA Draft, where LaVar Ball was heard discussing a potential appearance and that turned into reality when The Miz introduced them as his guests for his MizTV segment.

MIZ TV

LaVar brought along 15-year-old son LaMelo – who hit the headlines later in the segment for all of the wrong reasons.

The star attraction was obviously Lonzo, as he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers where they made him the new face of the franchise, and the appearance marked the first time he was inside of his new home in the Staples Center since becoming a Laker.

Although WWE succeeded in their goal to bring in ratings and have the world talking about what went down, the reaction has been anything but positive.

Several rumours have already circulated on what was supposed to happen in the segment.

All in all, LaVar did a pretty bad job of promoting the Big Baller Brand.

Now, new details have emerged from that chaotic segment from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Rajah on how that segment was supposed to go down.

NEW DETAILS

As we know, the segment was ended early and WWE pulled the plug on having the trio at ringside during the six-man tag team match, where it’s thought that they were supposed to get involved in some form.

They’re claiming that the segment went much better when they did a practice run earlier in the day.

When it came down the live segment, WWE expected LaVar to be much smoother and dynamic than he was – while they also anticipated that Lonzo was going to get a much bigger reaction from the Los Angeles faithful than he did.

LaMelo decided to drop a couple of n-bombs when he was on the microphone and that trainwreck resulted in Kevin Dunn ordering Dean Ambrose to interrupt the segment approximately one minute earlier than scheduled.

They went on to note that when things started to spiral out of control, The Miz was thinking on his feet by improvising and trying to steer it back in the right direction, which shows just how good he really is.

Finally, the Lakers made it clear to WWE that Lonzo could not touch anyone during his appearance and couldn’t get involved in anything physical, as per the agreement.

It’s safe to say WWE won’t have this issue again, as they probably won’t be inviting them back.

