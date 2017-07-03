The legendary Hart wrestling family has sadly lost another one of its members.

Smith was the eldest son to Stu and Helen Hart, as he was born on November 28, 1948 in Long Beach, New York. Hart would grow up and follow in the family business, as he became a professional wrestler and worked for promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, where he also helped run things backstage, and World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

He was able to travel the world and entertain as he worked in countries such as Japan, England, Germany, and the Netherlands. Hart also worked the independent circuit for a while and also made sporadic appearances in WWE, where his brothers, Bret and Owen had a great deal of success.

Smith appeared at the 1994 SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) during a Steel Cage match between Bret and Owen. He also appeared at WrestleMania 26 years later, where he helped Bret defeat "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match, where he and the entire Hart Family got the opportunity to celebrate in the center of the ring, on the Grandest Stage of Them All in the professional wrestling business.

In January of 2016 Smith announced on his various social media accounts that he had been diagnosed with prostate and bone cancer. It was revealed earlier last month that he had entered hospice care and was living the final days of his life.

This morning (Mon. July 3, 2017) news broke that Hart had lost his battle with cancer and had passed away. The WWE issued the following statement regarding the matter:

"WWE is saddened to learn that Smith Hart, member of the storied Hart wrestling family and uncle of WWE Superstar Natalya, has passed away at age 68.

"The oldest of the 12 Hart family children, Smith made a notable name for himself in the sports-entertainment industry around the globe. Throughout the 1970s and '80s Smith competed across Japan, the National Wrestling Alliance and his father's homegrown Canadian promotion, Stampede Wrestling.

"Smith also made several memorable WWE appearances throughout his career, most notably at WrestleMania XXVI when he assisted his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hit Man" Hart, in Bret's No Holds Barred Match against Mr. McMahon.

"WWE extends its condolences to Smith's family, friends and fans."

