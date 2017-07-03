Stone Cold shoots down RAW return rumors

Stone Cold Steve Austin's rise to the top of the WWE world was quite the thrilling ride.

"The Texas Rattlesnake" got his start with the WWE's rival during the Monday Night Wars, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he had a small bit of success as a member of The Hollywood Blondes Tag Team. He was soon released by WCW President Eric Bischoff in 1995 before signing with ECW, led by the famous Paul Heyman.

It was there that Austin learned the art of cutting a promo and he slowly became one of the best in the business at it. A few months later Stone Cold signed with the WWE where he debuted as The Ring Master, but he'd come up with the idea of the beloved Stone Cold Steve Austin gimmick just one year later.

His early run with the gimmick was a big success, but it was his rivalry with "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon that really put Austin on the map.

He would go on to have one of the most successful careers in the history of the business, winning the WWE Championship six times, the Intercontinental Championship two times, the Tag Team titles four times (each with a different partner), a three-time Royal Rumble winner, and the 1996 King Of The Ring.

Austin's career accomplishments were recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2009 prior to WrestleMania 25.

Austin hasn't competed inside the WWE ring since his retirement match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19, which he lost, but has made sporadic appearances on WWE television since. It was rumored that he would be making an appearance on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW in Los Angeles (where Austin currently resides), however, "The Rattlesnake" never showed.

He took to his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to address the rumors regarding his return (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"There has been word on the street, on my Twitter account, on all the sheets, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has indeed been spotted at the Staples Center," said Austin. "Well I can vouch for you or I can clarify that right now; if somebody thought they spotted me, they was wrong."

"I'm at 316 gimmick street in Marina del Rey. Staples Center is about 20 miles from my house, I ain't nowhere in sight, I ain't wearing camo, you can't see me, because I ain't there," said Austin. "I'm here at the house laying down an open for this damn podcast."

