Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was never under any illusions of what he needed to do this summer and the Frenchman appears to have frantically been working to bring players to the red half of north London.

Thus far, he only officially has Sead Kolisinac to show for his efforts, but Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette is thought to be imminently joining the club.

That deal is said to be between £45-£50 million, and Wenger is even said to be willing to up his bid for French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe to a jaw-dropping £125 million.

Although it seems like Mbappe is far more likely to head to Real Madrid than Arsenal, Wenger has not been deterred in his pursuit thus far and is determined to lead Arsenal back into the Champions League next season.

Even if he manages to do that, it's not enough for the Arsenal fans. They want to be contending for titles both domestically and in Europe and Wenger has a plan to beef up his squad even more.

Portuguese outlet A Bola are reporting that Wenger is lining up a £70 million bid for defensive midfielder William Carvalho and 22-year-old winger Gelson Martins.

Martins can play anywhere down the right flank and Carvalho is a strong, imposing figure in the middle of the park. Given that Arsenal are set to persist with the 3-4-3 formation that worked so well for them down the final stretch of last time, a wide role would suit Martins down to the ground.

For Carvalho, surely his arrival would signal the end for one of Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin or Mohamed Elneny with either of the last two the most likely.

Are these the two positions Wenger really needs to address? One would think that if he is intent on bringing Martins in, that would signal Hector Bellerin's move to Barcelona or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's transfer to Liverpool was on.

With speculation surrounding Alexis Sanchez's future still rambling on and Mesut Ozil no closer to committing to the Gunners, Wenger's best-laid plans may end up coming undone very quickly.

