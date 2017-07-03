GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gelson Martins, William Carvalho.

Arsenal to launch a £70m bid to secure exciting double signing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was never under any illusions of what he needed to do this summer and the Frenchman appears to have frantically been working to bring players to the red half of north London.

Thus far, he only officially has Sead Kolisinac to show for his efforts, but Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette is thought to be imminently joining the club.

That deal is said to be between £45-£50 million, and Wenger is even said to be willing to up his bid for French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe to a jaw-dropping £125 million.

Article continues below

Although it seems like Mbappe is far more likely to head to Real Madrid than Arsenal, Wenger has not been deterred in his pursuit thus far and is determined to lead Arsenal back into the Champions League next season.

Even if he manages to do that, it's not enough for the Arsenal fans. They want to be contending for titles both domestically and in Europe and Wenger has a plan to beef up his squad even more.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Portuguese outlet A Bola are reporting that Wenger is lining up a £70 million bid for defensive midfielder William Carvalho and 22-year-old winger Gelson Martins.

Martins can play anywhere down the right flank and Carvalho is a strong, imposing figure in the middle of the park. Given that Arsenal are set to persist with the 3-4-3 formation that worked so well for them down the final stretch of last time, a wide role would suit Martins down to the ground.

For Carvalho, surely his arrival would signal the end for one of Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin or Mohamed Elneny with either of the last two the most likely.

Portugal v Mexico: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Are these the two positions Wenger really needs to address? One would think that if he is intent on bringing Martins in, that would signal Hector Bellerin's move to Barcelona or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's transfer to Liverpool was on.

With speculation surrounding Alexis Sanchez's future still rambling on and Mesut Ozil no closer to committing to the Gunners, Wenger's best-laid plans may end up coming undone very quickly.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again