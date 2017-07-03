It was predicted for months by his father LaVar Ball, but on Monday, Lonzo Ball could officially become a Los Angeles Laker.

During the buildup to the NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball's father consistently insisted to everyone he spoke to about his son that he would be drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick and sure enough, this came true.

The dream of Lonzo playing for the Lakers looks set to become a reality later today as well, according to reports.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the number two overall pick will sign his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles later today. Bleacher Report has stated as well this contract could be worth $33.4 million, 'assuming the Lakers offer him the full 120 percent of the league's slotting for the No. 2 pick—the maximum allowable and standard operating procedure for most franchises.'

This will be the official start of the Ball Era at the Lakers, as he looks to deliver on the short term goal he set out for the team before he was drafted, that being getting the team back into the playoffs for the first time in the past four years.

Magic Johnson has high expectations of Lonzo, as during the press conference following the 19-year-old being drafted, he said he sees him as “the new face of the Lakers,” and he even said that he “expects” the franchise to retire a Ball jersey in the future.

Magic said: "He has greatness written all over him. Now he just has to go out and push him, and we will, too. And [Lakers coach] Luke [Walton] and the coaching staff will do the same thing and it's OK, because he receives all that well.

"We're fine. We want expectations. We want to win championships here. We've got to get the right people in place to do that, but we're building every step. I'm not crazy. I know it's going to take time to build and we're building, but when we get the right people in here, we're going to win."

In his lone season at UCLA, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, and six rebounds per game.