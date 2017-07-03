GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Owen Roddy believes Conor McGregor will knock Floyd Mayweather out

Ever since talk first started of Conor McGregor potentially switching from the Octagon to a boxing ring for a one-off super fight against Floyd Mayweather, not many thought he’d stand a chance.

In fact, even fewer thought this fight would ever come to fruition because of the massive obstacles they’d have to overcome.

SUPER FIGHT

However, both men shocked the world last month when they announced that the fight is on and now many are wondering how this fight will go down.

Most believe the Notorious has bitten off more than he can chew, considering he has zero boxing experience and jumping in at the deep end against the most elite of fighters isn’t exactly the easiest of tasks when you remember that 49 men have tried and failed to defeat Money.

That notion hasn’t changed in recent weeks either, as footage of both men training has found its way online, which shows just how much more advanced Mayweather is compared to his Irish rival.

Then again, perhaps that’s what the UFC lightweight champion wants the world to see.

So, it’s easy to see why not many are giving McGregor a chance for when he fights Mayweather inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, McGregor’s boxing coach Owen Roddy thinks otherwise as he’s confident McGregor can cause a huge upset by picking up the win.

PREDICTION

Not any ordinary win, though, as Roddy believes McGregor will knock Mayweather out in August.

p1bk4krgberlb1k9h3niidm1l5q9.jpg

Speaking on the MMA Hour, Roddy claimed: “Conor wouldn’t do it if he didn’t think, and he 100-percent believes that he can win.

“We believe he’s going to win. If anybody can go in and do the extraordinary – on paper, it’s a tall task.

“If anybody can do it, Conor can. He shocks the world every time he fights. They’ve always doubted him.

“I believe he’s going to go in there and do it. He believes that he’s going to go in there and do it. The whole team believes that he’s going to do it.

“I think he’s going to KO him.

“Conor does these exceptional things all the time. He says he’s going to go in and knock him out. I think he’s going to go in and knock him out… I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do it.”

That’s a genuine possibility, as the main reason some are giving him a chance is because of the power he possesses and if he catches Mayweather, then it’s lights out.

Although, saying you’d catch him and actually doing it are two completely different things.

What do you make of Owen Roddy’s prediction? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

