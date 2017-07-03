Booker T was not too pleased with The New Day's actions this past week.

As many of you may know, Monday Night RAW played host to the NBA's favorite family, The Ball Family, in which former football player LaVar Ball, first round draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, and high school prospect LaMelo Ball all appeared for a Miz TV segment.

The segment took a terrible turn for the worst when young LaMelo could be heard dropping multiple 'N-bombs' on the microphone while his father squabbled with The Miz.

This prompted former WWE Tag Team Champs The New Day to parody the dropping of the 'N-bomb' on last week's episode of SmackDown Live. They also alluded to WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T's accidental 'N-bomb' back in the day when he was cutting a promo on Hulk Hogan.

Booker said “Hulk Hogan! We coming for you n****”," before grabbing his head and looking remorseful for what he had just said by accident.

Big E did something similar during his promo, before being cut off by Xavier Woods, when he said “Listen up and put this flava in your ear. We want that gold sucka and at Battleground, we comin’ for you…”.

The man formerly known as "King Booker" took to his podcast, Heated Conversations, to express his thoughts on The New Day's SmackDown segment - and they weren't good ones (quotes via IWNerd):

“I just want to make it publicly known that I don’t condone that at all especially coming off of Monday Night. We as a people, we gotta know when it’s time to speak up and when it’s time to shut up.

"My mother taught me that a long time ago. If you don’t know, it’ll come back and haunt you. [The WCW promo blooper] has haunted me for this many years.

"You put yourself in a situation for something to happen, just like Mike Tyson did, something can happen. For these young kids to understand and realize and be able to speak up for themselves…you know…then again, I spoke up because I was talent. I spoke up because I knew that I could speak up.

"I implore these young people out there to know exactly what they’re doing and how they are affecting our young people that are coming up. That’s the most important thing as far as I’m concerned. Me personally, I know I’ve made mistakes.

"That word that I said on national television in front of the world – I wish I could go back and erase it. I wish that I could take it back. I wish that WWE would never do something like that ever again.”

What are your thoughts on Booker T's displeasure with The New Day's parody of his nasty botch?

