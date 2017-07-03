GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mastour.

Hachim Mastour's AC Milan career hits a new low

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Clarence Seedford called Hachim Mastour up to AC Milan’s first team for the final match of the 2013-14 Serie A campaign, the then 15-year-old must have thought he’d made it.

Mastour is the former YouTube sensation who joined the Rossoneri’s academy ranks in 2012.

It didn’t take long for Mastour’s name to be pushed further into the spotlight. A video from 2014 of the Moroccan competing against Neymar in a freestyle battler has amassed more than nine million views on YouTube.

Article continues below

By 2017, many probably expected to see Mastour in the first team at AC Milan.

But he failed to make the most of loan spells at Malaga and PEC Zwolle, making just seven appearances across the past two seasons, and has also drifted out of favour with the Moroccan national team.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Unfortunately for Mastour, his demise is now complete. According to Goal, Milan have released the attacking midfielder after deciding not to renew the 19-year-old’s contract.

Mastour was officially made a free agent on July 1. His career is now at a crossroads, with little evidence of what he’s all about besides those YouTube videos.

Watch: Mastour vs Neymar

The one thing in Mastour’s favour, of course, is his age. There will certainly be a club out there willing to take a chance on the teenager; it’s simply a matter of whether or not he takes it.

There are some exciting things happening at AC Milan right now but Mastour’s release isn’t one of them.

Mastour was tipped for big things

The Italian club was hopeful that he could cut it at a high level, with Filippo Inzaghi praising his character.

"He's a talented player and he is doing very well,” Inzaghi, who won the Champions League twice with the Rossoneri, said, per UEFA’s website.

“He has the right attitude on the pitch, plays well, scores lots and listens to the instructions he receives from the bench. This is the most important thing for me."

AC Milan v Legnano - Preseason Friendly

The man who oversaw Mastour’s progress through the youth ranks, youth director Filippo Galli, believed Mastour had enough to play for the senior team.

"Nobody at Milan has any doubts his ability,” Galli said. “We need patience but he can leave a mark in the first team."

That’s quite possible. But it won’t be any first team at the San Siro.

Is Hachim Mastour good enough to play at a high level? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Neymar
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Mario Balotelli
Football
UEFA Champions League
AC Milan
Serie A

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again