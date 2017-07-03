Hachim Mastour's AC Milan career hits a new low

When Clarence Seedford called Hachim Mastour up to AC Milan’s first team for the final match of the 2013-14 Serie A campaign, the then 15-year-old must have thought he’d made it.

Mastour is the former YouTube sensation who joined the Rossoneri’s academy ranks in 2012.

It didn’t take long for Mastour’s name to be pushed further into the spotlight. A video from 2014 of the Moroccan competing against Neymar in a freestyle battler has amassed more than nine million views on YouTube.

By 2017, many probably expected to see Mastour in the first team at AC Milan.

But he failed to make the most of loan spells at Malaga and PEC Zwolle, making just seven appearances across the past two seasons, and has also drifted out of favour with the Moroccan national team.

Unfortunately for Mastour, his demise is now complete. According to Goal, Milan have released the attacking midfielder after deciding not to renew the 19-year-old’s contract.

Mastour was officially made a free agent on July 1. His career is now at a crossroads, with little evidence of what he’s all about besides those YouTube videos.

Watch: Mastour vs Neymar

The one thing in Mastour’s favour, of course, is his age. There will certainly be a club out there willing to take a chance on the teenager; it’s simply a matter of whether or not he takes it.

There are some exciting things happening at AC Milan right now but Mastour’s release isn’t one of them.

Mastour was tipped for big things

The Italian club was hopeful that he could cut it at a high level, with Filippo Inzaghi praising his character.

"He's a talented player and he is doing very well,” Inzaghi, who won the Champions League twice with the Rossoneri, said, per UEFA’s website.

“He has the right attitude on the pitch, plays well, scores lots and listens to the instructions he receives from the bench. This is the most important thing for me."

The man who oversaw Mastour’s progress through the youth ranks, youth director Filippo Galli, believed Mastour had enough to play for the senior team.

"Nobody at Milan has any doubts his ability,” Galli said. “We need patience but he can leave a mark in the first team."

That’s quite possible. But it won’t be any first team at the San Siro.

