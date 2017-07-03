GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Former Man United wonderkid Ravel Morrison training with Championship club

Ravel Morrison has certainly divided opinion during his relatively short career as the talented midfielder went from Manchester United prodigy to untouchable troublemaker in a blink of an eye.

Rio Ferdinand saw the mecurial talent come through the ranks at Old Trafford and he said while working as a pundit on BT Sport, said: “I would pay to watch him train let alone play in a match. Ever since the first day I saw him, my old boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] said: ‘Have a look at this boy.’

“He was taking the mick out of everyone on the pitch when he was about 14. The manager thought he was the best player he had seen at that age.

“He trained with the first team at about 16 and Darren Fletcher said to me: ‘He runs with the ball, he just runs with it and he’s almost looking at me while he’s running with the ball, and waiting for me to make a move and then he reacts.’

“The top players can do that - they react to a defender’s movements.”

Ferguson would sell Morrison to West Ham because he believed the youngster needed to get away from Manchester to make the most of his talents, but once again, his attitude let him down and he had numerous fallings-out with then-boss Sam Allardyce.

A slew of loan spells followed - including a very fruitful stint with QPR - before Lazio took a punt on him back in 2015 in one of the most random moves imaginable.

But, what is Morrison up to now? The midfielder is currently training with Birmingham City as he eyes a move back to England and it is no surprise that Harry Redknapp - his boss during his time with QPR - is the current Birmingham manager.

Morrison has undoubted quality that is proven at Championship level. In fact, during his most prosperous spell with QPR, he rattled in 13 goals from midfield.

Still, question marks surround his temperament, but at 24-years-old, Redknapp has to think that the playmaker is worth the low financial risk that it represents.

