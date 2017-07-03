Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Chauncey Billups.

Chauncey Billups turns down Cleveland Cavaliers' front office job

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a new president of basketball operations will roll on as Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration, according to ESPN.

Billups was considered for the position after the Cavaliers decided to fire David Griffin at the end of the season following the team's 4-1 series loss in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Billups strong reputation as a leader and the belief that he can make the transition with the proper support staff gave him a leg to stand on for the Cleveland front office position despite the fact he actually has no front office experience to his name.

The 40-year-old had been talking to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert over the past two weeks about the position but ultimately passed on the offer on Monday morning.

Billups said, according to ESPN: "I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization.

"As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team's basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. But presently, the timing just isn't right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors."

San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game Two

According to some sources, he is earning more money now on television that what he would have earned if he took up the position of president of basketball operations in Cleveland. This may have played a major influence on his decision-making.

Cavaliers assistant general manager Koby Altman is expected to continue running the day-to-day operations of the franchise, including trade talks and free agency, while the team still hunts for a new president of basketball operations.

Billups was a five-time All-Star during his 17-year playing career, playing for several teams in the league, most notably the Detroit Pistons.

Topics:
Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Detroit Pistons
LeBron James

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again