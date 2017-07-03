Its been a tough road for former co-winner of Tough Enough 3 (alongside John Morrison) Matt Cappotelli.

Cappotelli made a few appearances on shows such as Monday Night RAW, Sunday Night Heat, and WWE Velocity before being sent down to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), the WWE's then-developmental territory, to work on his promo skills and continue his in-ring work.

He had quite a successful run in OVW as he won the promotion's heavyweight title, however, he suffered quite a few significant injuries during his time there such as a concussion and broken fibula.

Around the time WWE was planning to bring Cappotelli up to the main roster, it was discovered that he was suffering from grade 2/3 astrocytoma. He made an emotional speech on OVW programming and surrendered his title to Danny Davis.

In May of 2007 the WWE announced that the initial surgery to remove the tumor was a success and that the majority of it was removed. His contract with the company expired in early 2009 and he was not re-signed.

Despite the success of his first surgery, Cappotelli announced via social media that a second surgery was now needed because the tumors had returned more aggressively than before. He announced recently on Facebook that he underwent the surgery on Thursday, however, there was a portion of his brainstem that was inoperable.

Doctors are awaiting a pathology report before attempting to treat it:

"To give everyone the best update I can, here we go," Cappotelli wrote. "The doctors said my surgery was very successful and they were able to accomplish exactly what they set out to do."

"From start to finish the surgery took between 9 and 10 hours. I can't tell you how much respect and love I have for the staff at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, you are all truly amazing people.

"As I stated before, there is still an inoperable portion of tumor in my brain stem that will have to be dealt with at a later time. The game plan for now is for me to get as healthy and rested as possible and wait on the pathology results to come back."

"Once we have the pathology report in a few weeks, we will know what type of tumor we're dealing with and how to attack the portion in my brain stem with the most effective treatment protocol.

"The fight will continue, this is just the next step . Thanks for all of your prayers, messages,and kind words, I LOVE YOU ALL"

