Is there an AS Monaco player that hasn’t been linked with a move away this season?

It’s a serious question – the French champions have been subjected to an assortment of approaches from across Europe for their back four, midfield and attacking force. The club faces an uphill struggle to hold onto the players that propelled them to top spot in Ligue 1.

Bernardo Silva was the first man to leave the club after signing for Manchester City for no less than £43 million. Tiemoue Bakayoko could be the next to leave with his switch to Chelsea appearing a question of when and not if.

Then, of course, there is the case of Kylian Mbappe who has been subject to world record bids from both Real Madrid and Arsenal this summer. Nevertheless, it seems Monaco are proving far more stubborn when it comes to their star man.

When you consider all of those aforementioned transfer sales, it’s easy to forget that Monaco are out to sign players of their own and aren’t simply shedding their stars over the next two months.

In fact, just today, the French champions secured their latest capture and it came in the form of Terence Kongolo. Monaco had been tracking the Dutch star for some time and his arrival ends a five-year spell with Feyenoord that culminated in Eredivisie triumph.

And while this is undoubtedly a good signing from Leonardo Jardim’s men, it is believed to hold much more than simply bolstering the club’s defence.

Kongolo plies his trade at left-back and thus the position held by Benjamin Mendy. Moreover, for all of the new signing’s quality, he cannot truly compare to the Frenchman who proved so crucial across 39 appearances for Monaco last season.

As a result, it appears that Kongolo is simply a replacement.

It proves the biggest indication yet that Mendy is in fact leaving Monaco and that Manchester City, who have been tracking him for sometime, are close to his signing.

Reports had suggested that the deal was close anyway yet, in being able to capture Kongolo, Monaco likely feel suitably prepared to concede their French full-back. It is believed that City will have to foot no less than £39.5 million for the transfer, too.

It will allow Pep Guardiola to compensate for the summer departures of Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta. The defensive flanks had been area of weakness at the Etihad Stadium for a while and at 22-years-old, Mendy would prove a long-term solution to the problem.

So City fans, ready the party poppers and champagne, another big money signing seems destined to pull on the sky blue jersey.

As for Monaco, at least their summer exodus is being somewhat counteracted. They’ll just have to hope Kongolo is the latest gem they’ve been able to uncover and, if so, he’d be joining a seemingly endless list and supply line. Period.

