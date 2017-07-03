Sometimes, it's hard to remember when Neymar was an unproven Brazilian looking to make his way into Europe.

He had a lot of pressure on his young shoulders. He was following in the footsteps of the likes of Ronaldinho, Robinho, Ronaldo and many more who braved the bright lights of Europe instead of their home comforts of Brazil.

But Neymar is no ordinary player. He has 52 goals in 77 Brazilian caps already and he is only 25-years-old.

Furthermore, since moving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has won everything there is to win at club level and even played a major role in the club's treble in the 2014-15 season.

He has 105 goals for Barca in 186 appearances and as one-third of the fabled MSN frontline, he is one of the most coveted stars in world football.

But it wasn't like that when he first arrived at the Nou Camp. In an interview with Brazilian television show Caldeirao do Huck, Neymar explained why he didn't even speak to Lionel Messi when he first arrived at the club.

"I came into the dressing room, looked to one side and there was Messi, I looked the other and there was Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique, Dani Alves ... I thought I was inside a video game," Neymar said.

"One day I was playing with them on the console and the next I was there alongside them. The first month was the most complicated. I was ashamed to speak to Messi, [he and the others] were idols for me. I was the new arrival and the youngest more or less."

Of course, that's all behind them now and the South American pair have become good friends. Neymar even attended Messi's wedding recently and the MSN frontline is considered very close behind the scenes.

With both Suarez and Messi now the wrong side of 30, Neymar will be forced to lead Barca into their next era when his two partners finally wind down their time in Catalonia.

Until then, let's enjoy plenty more MSN action as Barca try to usurp Real Madrid domestically and in Europe next season.

