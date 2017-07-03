GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neymar, Lionel Messi.

Here's why Neymar did not speak to Lionel Messi when he first joined Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sometimes, it's hard to remember when Neymar was an unproven Brazilian looking to make his way into Europe.

He had a lot of pressure on his young shoulders. He was following in the footsteps of the likes of Ronaldinho, Robinho, Ronaldo and many more who braved the bright lights of Europe instead of their home comforts of Brazil.

But Neymar is no ordinary player. He has 52 goals in 77 Brazilian caps already and he is only 25-years-old.

Article continues below

Furthermore, since moving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has won everything there is to win at club level and even played a major role in the club's treble in the 2014-15 season.

He has 105 goals for Barca in 186 appearances and as one-third of the fabled MSN frontline, he is one of the most coveted stars in world football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

But it wasn't like that when he first arrived at the Nou Camp. In an interview with Brazilian television show Caldeirao do Huck, Neymar explained why he didn't even speak to Lionel Messi when he first arrived at the club.

"I came into the dressing room, looked to one side and there was Messi, I looked the other and there was Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique, Dani Alves ... I thought I was inside a video game," Neymar said.

"One day I was playing with them on the console and the next I was there alongside them. The first month was the most complicated. I was ashamed to speak to Messi, [he and the others] were idols for me. I was the new arrival and the youngest more or less."

FC Barcelona - Training & Press Conference

Of course, that's all behind them now and the South American pair have become good friends. Neymar even attended Messi's wedding recently and the MSN frontline is considered very close behind the scenes.

With both Suarez and Messi now the wrong side of 30, Neymar will be forced to lead Barca into their next era when his two partners finally wind down their time in Catalonia.

Until then, let's enjoy plenty more MSN action as Barca try to usurp Real Madrid domestically and in Europe next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again