UFC

Khabib Tony.

Tony Ferguson eyeing September showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov

While Conor McGregor is busy preparing for his super fight against Floyd Mayweather in August, it means the UFC's lightweight division doesn’t have an active champion.

The Notorious dethroned Eddie Alvarez for the gold back in November at UFC 205 inside of Madison Square Garden in dominant fashion, and based on the events that unfolded earlier in the evening, it was thought Khabib Nurmagoedov would be his first challenge.

LIGHTWEIGHT

However, the Irishman was taking a hiatus and although he admitted he put on a good performance against Michel Johnson, he wasn’t too interested in mixing it up with the ‘pull-out merchant.’

While The Eagle was busy demanding a title shot, Tony Ferguson was quietly making noise in the division too as he racked up nine consecutive victories as he climbed the ranks.

So, it was only natural for the two to collide – only for the dangerous Dagestani to drop out just one day before their interim title clash as it marked the third time their fight fell through.

Article continues below

Recently, UFC president Dana White revealed that McGregor is eyeing up a bout against Nurmagomedov in Russia, while the latter also revealed his plan on social media that he wants El Cucuy first before taking on the Irishman.

EL CUCUY VS. THE EAGLE

Ferguson has now claimed that he wants Khabib in September or October, and has revealed that he won’t rob him of an ‘ass whooping’ when they finally meet.

According to Flo Combat, Ferguson said: “"I'm not going to rob Khabib of an ass whooping. I will give him that ass whooping.’

"Trust me, he does deserve that beat down by my hands. I've made so many more fans by his lame ass attempt to go missing in action. If that dude would have showed up and missed weight, I would have won that belt. That s**t would have been mine automatically. No reason, no wonder his ass didn't show up.

"Hopefully he has his [expletive] in order now and not the grand opening of his gym the same time around the fight. What I'm trying to say is if he's ready, I'll be ready and we'll be ready in September/October and we'll make that s**t happen."

Ferguson has remained vocal about Khabib’s actions as he dropped out, criticising his diet and weight cut at any opportunity he could.

Ferguson also revealed that if he is to fight Nurmagomedov, he would want assurances in case he drops out once more, but is still eyeing UFC gold in the very near future.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s remarks on Khabib Nurmagomedov? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
UFC
Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Nate Diaz

