There has always been a great debate over who the greatest heavyweight in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) is.

Many like to jump on the Cain Velasquez train, as the former UFC heavyweight champ's amazing cardio and boxing skills have been the downfall of nearly all who have gotten into the Octagon with him. Others declare Brazilian jiu-jitsu whiz Fabricio Werdum as the best since he has defeated nearly all others who rival the moniker.

Then there is the face of Russian MMA, Fedor Emelianenko. "The Last Emperor" was once on a 27 fight win streak, not having tasted defeat in a decade, when he was submitted by Fabricio Werdum 2010 under the Strikeforce banner.

Article continues below

He went on to drop back-to-back bouts against the likes of Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva and Dan Henderson before racking up a five fight win streak. It was last week in his Bellator debut, however, when Emelianenko was defeated yet again, this time by former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione in the first round via knockout.

With his MMA career winding down there are still many who refer to Emelianenko as the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time - but not former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem.

Article continues below

Overeem, who is approaching a bout against Fabricio Werdum at UFC 213 this weekend, recently did an interview with FightHubTV to discuss the Russian's debut for Bellator MMA and discuss if he is the greatest of all time.

"The Reem" couldn't give the Russian the title of greatest of all time, however, due to the fact that he never fought in the UFC, and the fact that he also declined to fight him two times over the years (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“What can you say about it?” Overeem said. “I think Fedor had a great run in 2002-2005 and after that — people talk about 10 years undefeated and blah, blah, blah, but after 2005, who did he fight? He fought cans. He declined to fight me on two occasions, in 2009 and 2010.

“The other thing is that he never tested himself in the UFC. That’s something that bothers me. He should have done that. He should have went to the UFC and went to that mix. There’s always gonna be that little thing over his career.”

“He’s not the greatest heavyweight because he declined to fight me on two occasions while I was the Strikeforce heavyweight champion,” Overeem said.

“You want to fight for the belt, right? I wanted to fight him, he’s a name. And secondly, because he didn’t go to the UFC.”

What are your thoughts on Overeem's comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms