Jamie Carragher trolls Everton on Twitter after Sandro Ramirez signing

Jamie Carragher was mercilessly trolled after appearing in Everton training gear earlier in the year.

In fact, it was the photos of Carragher in the blue of Everton that sparked his long-running feud with Leicester City’s Danny Simpson.

But, as Everton fans like to remind him, Carragher was a boyhood Everton fan before embarking on a long and successful career with Liverpool.

“I WAS Everton-mad growing up,” Carragher said in 2008, per the Liverpool Echo. “I was a regular at all the away games as well as at home.

“I’d be in a bad mood for days when we lost. Worse than that, I'd be inconsolable when our rivals won.

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

“Nothing meant as much to me as my Everton top, which I even wore while training at the Liverpool School of Excellence.”

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

Carragher trolled Everton on Twitter

Carragher likes to poke fun at the Toffees nowadays, the direct result of spending his entire career at Liverpool.

The former centre-back trolled Everton’s fans on social media on Monday afternoon after the club announced the signing of Sandro Ramirez from Malaga.

Sandro joins Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru and Nathangelo Markelo as Ronald Koeman’s summer spending surpasses £60 million.

But Carragher isn’t concerned in the slightest about Everton’s busy start to the transfer window.

Carragher's tweet

He posted a recent photo of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, on holiday, with an umbrella hat on his head and a big grin on his face.

Carragher added the message: “When Everton sign 4/5 players but none of them would make the Liverpool team!”

Shots. Fired.

What’s awkward for Carragher is that he selected Pickford in his Premier League Team of the Season so far in December 2016.

And he’s arguably a better goalkeeper than Simon Mignolet.

Gary Neville replied to Carragher

Gary Neville, as he so often does when Carragher tweets, responded to his Sky Sports colleague.

“When did you become ScouseBible” Neville wrote, accusing Carragher of doing his best impression of one of those ‘lad’ accounts.

Next season’s Merseyside battle promises to be an interesting one. Everton, who finished seventh last term, have added quality and Liverpool have spent well too, Mohamed Salah being the biggest arrival to date.

No doubt Everton fans will bring Carragher’s tweet up if the Toffees finish above their rivals for the first time since 2005.

Who will finish higher next season: Everton or Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

The comment Arturo Vidal left on Thomas Muller's celebratory Instagram photo

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

