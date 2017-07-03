It wasn't that long ago when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor made UFC history by becoming the first man to ever hold two weight class' titles simultaneously under the promotion's banner.

The heavy-handed Irishman started things off by knocking out former featherweight king Jose Aldo, who hadn't lost in over a decade inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage at the time, in just 13 seconds in their UFC 194 main event meeting back in December of 2015 to win the 145-pound strap.

He then entered a heated rivalry with former Ultimate Fighter winner Nate Diaz at welterweight, before jumping up to lightweight and attempting to capture his second title against then-champion Eddie Alvarez.

The pair met in the main event of the UFC's first show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, headlining the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) last November. McGregor completely dismantled Alvarez en-route to a 155-pound title win with a second round knockout over "The Underground King."

In his absence, a young man by the name of James Gallagher has been drawing a ton of comparisons to McGregor under the Bellator MMA banner. Gallagher is a teammate of McGregor over at SBG Ireland who has just as much spunk and confidence as "The Notorious One" did when he was getting his start.

He recently joined The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to reveal that he has a similar goal in mind for his future in the sport of MMA - becoming a dual-weight champion at 135 and 145 pounds (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s a different kind of challenge. Different people and I feel like, if I’m speaking realistically, I know I want the belt and I called for the belt but I feel like it’s gonna take me another three or four fights to get me a shot at the belt.

"But I feel like if I drop down to 135, I only need one or two [more fights]. That’s part of the reason. And I’m only 20 years old. Maybe in two or three years time I won’t be able to make 135 but I can now so I’m gonna go and do what Conor did.

"I’m gonna go down and get the 135 belt and then I’m gonna come back up and get the 145 belt.”

“I reckon this time next year, I’m gonna have the 135 belt and then I reckon once I get that, my next fight straight after that is gonna be for the 145 belt.”

