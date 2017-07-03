GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Hector Bellerin .

Gary Lineker responds to Hector Bellerin's Grenfell Tower donation

With no club football until August, fans turned their attentions to two international tournaments that took place over the last month. 

On Sunday evening, Germany won the Confederations Cup for the first time in their history, beating Chile in the final. 

Although the South American side dominated most of the game, they didn't take their chances and a first half goal from Lars Stindl was enough to give Die Mannschaft the victory. 

Just two days before that, the Germans won another title, with their U21 side beating Spain in the European Championship final. 

The senior squad may have been expected to win the Confederations Cup, but the U21s win against the current holders shocked many fans. 

Once again, just one goal was enough to seal the game and it came courtesy of Mitchell Weiser who looped a brilliant header over Arrizabalaga Revuelta in La Roja's goal.

All in all, it was a pretty good weekend for German football and it seems that the future of the game is in good hands.

Runners up Spain were particularly impressive throughout the tournament as well and one player, in particular, impressed football fans off the pitch, as well as on it.   

Germany v Spain - 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Final

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin pledged that for every minute he played at the U21 Euros, he would donate £50 to the British Red Cross following the Grenfell Tower disaster. 

It was an incredible gesture from the 22-year-old, who played 381 minutes of the tournament, meaning he raised a total of £19,050 for victims of the fire. 

It appears that his announcement caught the eye of former player turned pundit Gary Lineker, who responded brilliantly.

The England legend quoted Bellerin's tweet and said that he's going to match the defender's donation.

It means that together, the two alone will raise over £38,000 for those affected by the Grenfell fire.

