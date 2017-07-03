Once the super fight between Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor is in the books, attention turns to another massive showdown inside of a boxing ring the following month when Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin finally meet for middleweight supremacy.

It had taken a while for this fight to come to fruition, but it was finally completed this year following Golovkin’s win over Daniel Jacobs, and Canelo came out unscathed in a one-sided victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

SUPER FIGHT

Everyone associated with the sport has not only shown excitement at the fact that the Mexican and the Kazakh knockout artist are finally fighting – as it’s the best going up against the best – but they’ve also shared their predictions for how the fight will go down.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s difficult to call it down the middle, with some claiming Canelo will add the first defeat on Golovkin’s record, while others think Triple G will chalk up another huge knockout.

Another keen observer on the fight is pound-for-pound king, Andre Ward.

Article continues below

The Son of God cemented his place at top of the rankings after a second victory over Sergey Kovalev, albeit in controversial circumstances when referee Tony Weeks waved it off in the eighth round despite numerous calls of low blows.

While Ward hasn’t shown much interest in moving down in weight to fight Golovkin, names like Tony Bellew and Anthony Joshua have popped up lately, if he decides to move up to heavyweight.

SIZE DIFFERENCE

Although he claimed that he can’t pick a winner, he’s revealed that it will all come down to size difference – whoever the bigger man is, he’ll walk away the victor.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, the unbeaten Ward said: “I think it’s a good fight.

“I think it’s going to boil down to the size difference.

“You know, obviously, Golovkin is a lot bigger than Canelo. Is that going to be too much? Can he take Golovkin’s power? That’s going to be like the biggest question for me. But Canelo, he doesn’t get a lot of credit for his boxing ability.

“He’s a slugger, he has an aggressive style, but he can box, he’s very, very crafty, he’s got a lot of fights. And I think he’s going to show that and use that in this fight.

"I think it’s going to be a great fight and I think it’s going to go the distance and I think it’s going to be very, very close.

“It’s tough to say. Even when I broadcast it’s tough to pick a winner. This is boxing. You can get hit with one shot that can not only change the trajectory of a fight, but your career.

“So I just think that with these match-ups, it’s cool to pick a winner, but it’s also cool to say ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen’ and that’s the beauty of it.”

What do you make of Andre Ward’s breakdown of the fight? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms