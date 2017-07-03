John Terry's 19-year Chelsea career came to a close at the end of last season, but the centre-half has chosen Aston Villa as his next club.

The 36-year-old had been in talks with both Villa and Birmingham as he rather surprisingly opted against seeking a lucrative opportunity abroad.

Terry clearly still wants to play at a high level, but he admitted in his first press conference as an Aston Villa player that he decided against signing for a Premier League club so he could avoid facing Chelsea.

He believes he can lead Villa to promotion next season, but he refused to answer a question around why he rejected Harry Redknapp's advances out of respect.

However, Redknapp spoke to the Birmingham Mail about his pursuit of Terry and how it felt for his rivals to pip him to the signature.

“I would be a liar and suddenly because you don’t get someone you stand here and go ‘Oh well I didn’t want him anyway’. That wouldn’t be true,” the Birmingham boss admitted.

“I have been a great John Terry fan forever, I think he is a fantastic player.

“But - and again I am telling you the truth - after the initial offer we made John, we made him a great offer, I started to think ‘Maybe I need five or six players and maybe rather than putting all my eggs in one basket I can spread John’s money and I can improve the squad more’.

“That was always in my mind as well."

Redknapp went on to speculate how Villa boss Steve Bruce sealed the deal, but he also gave Terry his credit.

“I haven’t had any contact with John for maybe five weeks,” he said.

“I think Steve Bruce kept on at John, and obviously took him to Portugal and played golf with him.

“Listen, they have signed a good player, I am not standing here and saying ‘He is not a fantastic player’ - because he is.

“He can make the difference if he is fit and playing. He played for me the other week in a game, Michael Carrick’s testimonial and he was fantastic.

“If he is fit he will play, you can’t stop him playing.”

