Although Sam Hinke is long gone, The Process still lives on at the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to one electrician, it's now part of the heart and soul of the facility.

According to The Ringer's John Gonzalez, an anonymous electrician has been hiding pro-Process messages throughout the Sixers' new practice facility.

Going by the name 'Son of Sam' as an homage to Philadelphia's former general manager, the electrician wrote messages such as "Hinkie died for this" and "Trust the Process" on light fixtures and electrical boxes.

The reason why he is doing this is because he was inspired by Joel Embiid, who remains a supporter of Hinke's strategies.

He said: “I want Joel Embiid to know what I did. But I’m also pitted between Joel Embiid and my job. Not like it’s illegal what I did. You can’t even see it. But … I think I’m going to have to remain anonymous.

The messages are everywhere in the building. From the owner's lounge and boardroom, to the general manager's office, to even devices.

The electrician even went as far as abbreviating 'Trust The Process' to 'TTP' so that he could fit it on almost every single light fitting.

"They're right above their heads and they don't even know it," he said.

The building is officially powered by The Process. Hopefully, it will bring some luck to Philadelphia, as they need it desperately.

The Sixers have not been to the playoffs for the past five years, and they haven't had a .500 year since the 2010/11 season.

Son of Sam said: “Any of us would have done the same thing in my position. Suppose you were an electrician in South Jersey and you were left alone in that building to do your work. What would you do?”