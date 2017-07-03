Last month's F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix caused a fair bit of controversy.

The second ever race at the Baku City Circuit ended with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in first, Valtteri Bottas in second and Lance Stroll in third.

The Canadian, who drives for Williams-Mercedes secured his first ever podium finish coming in third and he wasn't even too annoyed that Bottas overtook him on the finish line.

Two men that were disappointed with how the race finished though, were Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

The pair have been battling it out at the top of the Driver's Championship since round one, with the German currently ahead on 153 points.

Hamilton is close behind on 139 and qualified on pole for the Azerbaijan race, hoping to close the gap to the Ferrari driver in the overall standings.

However, with tensions running high, the pair clashed midway through, while following the safety car.

Hamilton attempted to back up the chasing pack by slowing down but gave little warning to Vettel behind, who believed the Brit had 'brake checked him'.

In response, he steered into Hamilton's car, earning himself a 10-second stop-and-go penalty. Despite this, he still finished a place ahead of the Mercedes driver in fourth.

Due to damage on his car, Hamilton had to make an extra pit stop and fully blamed Vettel for his disappointing finish.

The following few days were dominated by headlines of a rift between the two rivals and many called for the Ferrari driver to face further punishment for his dangerous actions.

However, the FIA have announced that they have drawn a line under the incident and Vettel will face no further action.

According to the Mirror, the governing body said in a statement that Vettel "admitted full responsibility" and "has extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motorsport family."

It's good news for the German, who keeps his 14 point lead at the top of the championship standings. However, it's surely not going to be the last we've heard of the incident.

