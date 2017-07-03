GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

David Silva - before he chopped off all his hair .

Twitter reacts to David Silva's new haircut

David Silva has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League era. 

He helped Manchester City secure two titles as well as an FA Cup and two League Cups. 

The Spaniard has made 296 appearances since joining in 2010 and is widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the league. 

For manager Pep Guardiola then, Silva must be one of his dream players. The ex-Barcelona coach is well known for getting his teams to play silky attacking football.

Unfortunately, though, last season was not his best. The Spanish international only made 26 league appearances in the league as City struggled to third place. 

They were well off the pace compared to winners Chelsea and runners-up Tottenham and far more was expected from Guardiola in his first season. 

Automatic qualification to next season's Champions League may have softened the blow for City fans, but they'll still be expecting more in August. 

Despite this, Silva is still a fan favourite at the Etihad, but his latest move off the pitch may not go down too well. 

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

The 31-year-old posted a picture on Twitter, revealing that he'd shaved off all his hair in favour of a different look next season.

Check out the post below.

Although it's not a look that's rare amongst Premier League footballers, with the likes of Eden Hazard doing the same, Silva has taken some stick.

That may be partly down to the fact that his manager sports the same look and fans were quick to suggest he's gone for the 'Guardiola' haircut on purpose.  

Here are some of the best reactions.  

Silva will perhaps be hoping that his new haircut will keep him in favour with the boss.

Guardiola is expected to strengthen his squad this summer, meaning the midfielder may have some competition for a starting place next season.   

