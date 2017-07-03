GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are reportedly furious with Cristiano Ronaldo's actions over the past few days

For those of you eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga - yes, you Manchester United fans - it looks like you're going to have to wait a little while longer.

But, that doesn't mean that nothing is happening.

Here's a little recap of what has transpired thus far: The Portuguese forward was accused of tax evasion by the authorities in Spain last month and was said to be very upset with the allegations.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner then reacted by posting a picture on Instagram with his finger over his lips with the caption: "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet".

Portuguese media outlet A Bola then dropped the bombshell that Ronaldo wanted to leave Spain and that his decision was "irreversible".

And now, here we are. The latest development has seen Real Madrid bosses angry with their wantaway striker for not talking to them yet.

Ronaldo's last appearance for Portugal was against Chile in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup and his country allowed him to miss the third-place playoff with Mexico to see his newborn twins in Spain.

The fact that he has been back in Spain for days now and has made no attempt to contact Madrid has infuriated the club and may well be a signal that he is intent on leaving, according to Goal.

Portugal v Chile: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Madrid president Florentino Perez has given several interviews on the topic and said: "Everybody knows I want Cristiano to stay here for life. He is one of the pillars of this team and also a big part of the history of this club."

That was before CR7's silence and one has to think the club will make a final effort to convince their main man that his future lies in Madrid.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to Manchester United or a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the lack of clarity on the situation has delayed United's pursuit of his teammate Alvaro Morata.

Ronaldo's decision will have wide-ranging ramifications, but it's not a good start for Real.

