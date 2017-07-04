Since winning the Smackdown Live Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Naomi hasn't quite received the main event push that should come with winning the Championship.

Naomi didn't defend her title at backlash as she participated in a six woman tag team match alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

A new addition

Even at the Money in the Bank PPV, her title defence against Lana wasn't the biggest women's match on the card as it was largely overshadowed by the first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

While her run as Smackdown Women's Champion may not have been the main event push she had hoped for, it is clearly not dampening her spirits.

At recent events, Naomi has appeared with a new look championship belt that completely fits with her 'Feel the Glow' gimmick.

Naomi has been been pictured with the title at several live events but the championship belt has certain glow added to it.

Adding LED lights to the championship belt is certainly something that hasn't been done in WWE before and it clearly went down well with the fans.

Fans were happy to see the change to the title belt but it will be very interesting to see if it also gets utilised on this Tuesday's episode of Smackdown.

Looking ahead

Smackdown Live has one event left before Summer Slam next month and at Battleground, Naomi will be expected to defend her title again.

With her current program against Lana having already resulted in two title matches - both won by Naomi, it is possible that she will continue her feud with the Ravishing Russian all the way to Battleground.

Ahead of Summer Slam though, Naomi will need to be given a big match at Summer Slam if the Smackdown Women's Championship is to be one of the biggest matches of the night.

However with the grand stage of Summer Slam looming, could the Money in the Bank holder Carmella be considering a cash in with the world watching?

