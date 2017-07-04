NXT Takeover Chicago was an event which provided WWE fans with one of the most memorable heel turns of the year.

While the most recent heel turn has brought an end to the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Tomasso Ciampa's heel turn in Chicago was one felt throughout the NXT Universe.

A LONG TIME AWAY

Ahead of Takeover Chicago, Ciampa suffered an injury just days before he and his former tag team partner Johnny Gargano would challenge the Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a ladder match.

The match would main event the show and with good reason as the two teams put on a performance worthy of the titles.

The day before the event however was concerned with the health of Ciampa with many speculating that he wouldn't be able to compete at Takeover.

He hasn't competed since the Tag Team Title match and may not be back in the ring for a long time to come as a result of the injury.

A report published on Monday has claimed that Ciampa could be facing an extended injury layoff which will go all the way to next year.

Claiming that he may not return until early 2018, the report posted by Pro Wrestling Sheet has listed March as a possible return date for The Psycho Killer.

Ciampa was last seen on the May 31st episode of NXT in which he explained his reasons for turning on Gargano at Takeover Chicago.

Great and terrible timing

The injury to Ciampa appears to be serving as the inspiration for his heel turn against Gargano.

While the team once known as DIY are seemingly a thing of the past, their feud coming out of Chicago could have been one of the biggest in NXT this year.

Unfortunately, the injury to Ciampa will mean that the feud will have to be put on hold for quite a long time.

If Ciampa does indeed return in March, there could be no telling where Gargano could be by then or if he'll even be free to take on his former partner.

