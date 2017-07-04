The final episode of RAW before Sunday's Great Balls of Fire PPV gave several big announcements which have added to the event.

While the highly anticipated clash between Big Cass and Enzo Amore was announced before the show, an Intercontinental title match was also made for Sunday night.

A new stipulation

The Tag Team Title match between Cesaro and Sheamus and the Hardy Boyz however took on a new challenge for each team on Monday night.

It all stemmed from the champions Cesaro and Sheamus approaching RAW General Manager Kurt Angle regarding Sunday's match.

Angle would announce that the match would take on a whole new concept as it has now become a 30- minute ironman match.

Meaning that the top two teams on RAW will compete for a guaranteed 30 minutes as each team attempts to win the most falls in that time.

The match already had a lot of intrigue surrounding it given that Matt hardy recently tweeted a message that has fans excited about the arrival of the 'Broken' gimmick in WWE.

With Hardy cryptically referencing the legal battle surrounding the Broken gimmick, fans are speculating that he may be close to unleashing it within the WWE.

Also given that Sheamus was recently announced for a new movie project meaning that he will be forced into taking time away from the ring, a title change is expected.

Whether it happens at Great Balls of Fire or at a different event, Sheamus and Cesaro's days as the RAW Tag Team Champions could be numbered.

However a title change in the Tag Team Division may not be the only headline making event to happen at the first ever Great Balls of Fire event.

A night of explosive encounters

Without a doubt, the two main event matches for Sunday are the Universal Championship clash between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar and the ambulance match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The two main events will bring together four of RAW's heavyweights in two highly anticipated matches.

Meanwhile clashes like Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt and Enzo vs Big Cass bring together some of RAW's fan favourites in matches that they haven't seen before.

