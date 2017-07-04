Great Balls of Fire is this Sunday night and the match card became a lot more clear on Monday as more matches were announced for the event.

Several matches were announced during Monday Night RAW, including an Intercontinental Championship match.

A title chance given

During Monday's episode, Intercontinental Champion the Miz attempted to discuss the controversy over his segment last week involving the Ball family.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who will leave Great Balls of Fire as the Intercontinental Champion? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

While the segment has been highly criticised since due to a racial slur being heard on worldwide television, the Miz chose not to address that part of it.

Instead the Intercontinental Champion addressed the fact that Dean Ambrose was selected over himself to lead the Big Baller Brand.

Article continues below

This would draw Ambrose out from the back who would get to the issue of the Championship and announce that he wants his wants his rematch for the title.

Eventually RAW General Manager Kurt Angle would confirm that Ambrose would challenge for the title on Sunday night, but he couldn't confirm who he would face.

This was due to there being a third superstar who had his eyes on the title.

An impromptu title defense

Whilst Ambrose was discussing his title match, unlikely superstar Heath Slater would enter the arena and express a desire to challenge for the title.

He was told to get to the back of the line by Ambrose but Angle would have other ideas after the Miz insulted him.

With the One Man Band getting a chance at the title, he was given the opportunity to leapfrog into the match at Great Balls of Fire.

Slater would put in a commendable performance against Miz and would actually come close to winning the match if it wasn't for the actions of the 'Miztourage'.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel outside the ring would attack Slater's tag team partner Rhyno and cause the distraction outside of the ring.

Slater would take his eyes off of the Miz for just a second and would pay the price as he took a Skull Crushing Finale before losing by pinfall.

A valiant effort by Slater but it will be the Miz who goes on to defend the title against Ambrose on Sunday at Great Balls of Fire.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms