In the peak of his NBA career, Baron Davis was recognized as one of the best point guards in the NBA.

The two-time All-Star even earned an All-NBA Third Team selection after the 2003-2004 season in which he averaged 22.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the New Orleans Hornets franchise.

Averaging 16.1 points 7.2 assists and 34.2 minutes over 835 NBA regular-season games, Davis also put up 18.8 points and 6.2 assists over 37.0 minutes in 50 career playoff games.

But, he never won an NBA title.

That might be the reason why he tweeted out the following on Monday despite not suiting up in an NBA uniform since the 2011-2012 season, when he was limited to just 29 games for the New York Knicks due to injuries:

Making the bold proclamation that he could put up 12 points and six assists per game despite being away from the game for five years, the 38-year-old point guard got quite a bit of attention from his tweet, as fans seemed to support the seemingly-farfetched idea.

Maybe he still thinks there's time to chase a ring.

Recently, Davis has been playing in the Drew League, and given the video evidence below, it's obvious that he can still ball:

He put that defender in an absolute blender. Granted, the defender isn't an NBA player, but the move was still athletic and impressive.

While making a comeback after five years out of the game seems a bit out of the realm of possibility, there are a number of teams that are seemingly in search of a backup veteran point guard.

He's putting work in during his Drew League games and also just bet one of his buddies that he will be able to perform one of his favorite dunks from the prime of his career:

Davis has also been spotted at a number of basketball-related events and games over recent years, including at this year's NBA Awards.

He's been connected with NBA players like Utah Jazz point guard Dante Exum, who trained with Davis on the University of Utah campus a few days ago.

Here is video of the two during the workout session:

Since Exum was taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and hasn't yet taken the leap that he was expected to, especially offensively, there might not be an available ex-player more suitable than Davis to show him a few tricks of the trade.

Davis likely won't receive an offer from an NBA team, but with some veterans testing the waters in the G-League over the years, including Nate Robinson last season, and with potential opportunities in Europe, it seems as though Davis could suit up and make a push towards making an NBA roster one last time if he puts his mind to it. It's worth noting that Davis suited up in the G-League in 2016, but failed to impress in his brief time there.

He might have to take a very non-traditional route if he plans on getting back into the Association. But, stranger things have happened.