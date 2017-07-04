A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

Arsenal were always going to be in for a busy summer.

The London club finished strongly last season by winning the FA Cup in May, but many fans still believed it was a disappointing season.

The Gunners could only manage a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, meaning for the first time in over 20 years, they'll miss out on Champions League football next year.

The last few months of the season were dominated by questions surrounding the future of long-term manager Arsene Wenger.

The clubs fans were split between those who wanted him to stay and those that wanted him to leave after 21 years.

In the end, he signed a two-year contract extension at the Emirates, keeping him at Arsenal until 2019.

With that settled, attentions turned to the players on the pitch. Fans are hoping reinforcements will be brought in to challenge for the title next year.

It was a promising start to the summer, with Kylian Mbappe linked with a move to the Emirates.

However, AS Monaco put a reported £100 million price tag on the player, making a move highly unlikely.

Instead, Wenger's attention turned to Alexandre Lacazette and a club record transfer is expected to be completed this week.

It's not just about those joining the club this summer either. Arsenal are desperate to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both men are stalling on new contracts and with their deals expiring next summer, the club may have to cash in on them soon or risk losing both on free transfers in 12 months time.

Although little has been said about Ozil's future, Sanchez has been in the headlines a lot since May. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the two teams said to be most likely to land him.

But according to Chilean journalist Juan Luis, Gunners fans have little to worry about.

He tweeted about the 28-year-old future, which when translated to English, reads: "Alexis Sanchez does not move from Arsenal".

It's great news for Arsenal if true, but of course, nothing is certain yet.

Should the club be able to tie Sanchez down to a new contract as well as bringing in fresh faces, they'll definitely be challenging at the top next season.

