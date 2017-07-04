GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Donnarumma set for new Milan contract after rejecting monster contract from PSG

Published

Football News
24/7

Even though the transfer window only officially opened on July 1, there has already been a number of major stories to excite fans. 

The biggest perhaps was a rumour suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to leave Real Madrid last month. 

The saga began when the world's best player was accused of tax fraud and because he was so upset with the suggestion, he was said to be ready to leave Spain altogether. 

However, the forward remained silent while on international duty, refusing to answer questions about his future. With nothing being said, it's now believed that he's happy to stay at Madrid. 

Of course, this won't be the last we hear of the saga, but for now, it's been eclipsed by a number of other big stories. 

One of those surrounds the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The AC Milan goalkeeper impressed across Europe last season and has been linked with a move away from Italy. 

Madrid are the team said to be in pole position to secure his signature, so even if they do lose Ronaldo, they may gain at least one more massive name. 

Last month, it was suggested that the 18-year-old Italian had turned down a new deal at the San Siro in favour of moving to Spain. 

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

This, understandably, did not go down well with Milan fans. Donnarumma recently had fake money thrown at him by annoyed fans during a match at the Under 21 European Championships.  

They clearly think he wants a move away to earn a higher wage, but if the latest reports are to be believed, that may not be true.

Sky Sport and Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Monday night on Twitter that the goalkeeper had turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain. 

AC Milan v Juventus FC - 2016 Italian Super Cup

Clearly, he's not interested in a money move to France and he even rejected an incredible €13 million a year.

Maybe he's seen that the grass isn't always greener on the other side because Romano also suggests that he will sign a new deal to keep him at Milan until 2022. 

His wage there? A mere €6 million a year. 

That's quite a u-turn from Donnarumma and if he does stay in Italy, he'll have to prove to Rossoneri fans that he's still worthy of pulling on the famous shirt. 

Topics:
Italy Football
Football
AC Milan
La Liga
Serie A

