Football

Morata.

Manchester United are closing in on their second signing of the summer

Football News
It’s been reported that Jose Mourinho has grown frustrated with the lack of progress Manchester United have made in the transfer window.

According to Duncan Castles, Mourinho, who has left negotiations to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, wanted to sign three or four new players as early as possible, but so far only centre-back Victor Lindelof has arrived.

The Red Devils’ pre-season tour gets underway on Sunday and so it’s quite possible that the squad that travels will include just one new face.

Man United have been linked with a host of names, which is hardly a surprise, but they’ve struggled to get deals for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, over the line.

But the club could announce a new signing soon after ‘significant progress’ was made on a move to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Real and Man United have agreed a price

That is according to Neil Custis of The Sun, who claim that the two clubs have finally agreed a price.

Real wanted £80 million; Man United valued Morata at £60m. According to Custis, the Champions League winners have relented on their asking price after Morata personally intervened.

And Man United expect to announce Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement on Thursday.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Morata could meet up with Man United squad on Sunday

Morata is currently away with his wife but is ready to fly to Manchester for a medical at the earliest notice.

If the Spaniard does sign on Thursday, he’ll be able to join up with his new teammates on Sunday before they fly out to the team’s Los Angeles training camp.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Morata’s father and agent held a meeting with Real Madrid officials at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday in a bid to resolve the striker’s future.

But the most telling intervention came when Morata himself contacted Los Blancos chiefs from his honeymoon to try to secure his move to Man United.

Battle to be starting striker

The 24-year-old will probably become Mourinho’s first-choice striker following Ibrahimovic’s release.

Marcus Rashford will also compete to be the club’s number nine but Mourinho is aware that the 19-year-old can play on the wings.

Morata will do well to replace the production of Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals in all competitions before suffering a serious knee injury that ruled out the possibility of him signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

How will Man United line up with Morata in the side? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Spain Football

