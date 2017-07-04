GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michael Keane.

How much Manchester United will earn from Michael Keane's Everton transfer

Football News
Manchester United have welcomed just the one arrival to Old Trafford this summer in Victor Lindelof.

The £31 million centre-back is an important capture for Jose Mourinho ahead of his second campaign in charge, but he is expecting more before the window shuts.

And he can’t be alone considering the calibre of players United fans have seen their club linked with since last season.

As evidenced by the rather expensive acquisition of Lindelof, securing defensive targets has been a high priority for the Red Devils before the 2017-18 campaign begins.

Former United youth player Michael Keane was one of the more frequently reported names associated with joining – or rejoining – the red half of Manchester.

But Everton confirmed they have signed the England international from Burnley in a £30 million swoop that looks to be a frustrating blow for United.

However, the deal actually makes for a more bittersweet outcome than it seems on paper.

Swansea City v Burnley - Premier League

Goal reports United sold Keane to Burnley following an impressive loan spell under the condition of inserting a generous sell-clause into his contract.

That terms of his deal at Turf Moor requires the Manchester club to receive 25 per cent of the transfer fee taking him to Merseyside, equating to a cool £7.5 million.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

It is also thought that United may have had a chance to purchase Keane back from the Clarets by triggering a buy-back clause – though one would think Mourinho would’ve jumped at the opportunity were it true.

Keane has developed into one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League during the two years since he left Old Trafford.

His five-year contract with Everton certainly sends a strong message to the richer top-flight clubs – money isn’t always a player’s primary motive in the transfer market.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be at Everton, a fantastic football club with passionate fans and a great tradition and I can’t wait to come into training tomorrow to meet all the lads,” Keane said.

“I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.”

