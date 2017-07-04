The one reason Chelsea have not signed Romelu Lukaku yet [Mirror]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Romelu Lukaku .

There's one player causing Chelsea's struggle to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer

The transfer window only officially opened on July 1, but Premier League clubs have already been desperate to get their deals done.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are reportedly close to landing Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and if rumours are to be believed, his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could be joining him. 

The world's best player is said to be furious with accusations of tax fraud, so much so that he's ready to leave Spain altogether, opening the door for a move to United. 

It will be exciting to see if there's any truth to these reports and the saga will undoubtedly continue over the coming months. 

Down in London, Arsenal are rumoured to be close to signing Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, with a club record deal expected to be completed later this week. 

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

Across the capital, Premier League champions Chelsea are also expected to buy big this summer. The Blues stormed to the title last season, but Antonio Conte still wants to bring in fresh faces.

Next season, they have Champions League football to contend with and to challenge with Europe's best, they've targetted Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko to strengthen the squad.

These deals are said to be close, but after all the talk last week, it's taking longer than fans hoped to confirm the deals.  

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

With a defender and midfielder reportedly sorted, Conte will turn his attentions to finding a new striker. Diego Costa, who currently leads the line, is expected to leave.  

The Spaniard was unsettled by a big offer from China in January, but is now apparently pushing for a move back to Atletico Madrid after being told he's not wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The only problem there is that the Spanish club are currently serving a transfer ban until January 2018 and will be unable to register players until then.  

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

This could also be bad news for Chelsea. Conte's attempts to offload Costa have complicated efforts to land a replacement, who is likely going to be Romelu Lukaku. 

According to the Mirror, the 28-year-old is refusing to be pushed out the door, exacting his revenge on Conte by demanding to leave on his own terms. 

With all the club's efforts focused on offloading Costa, it's left little time to work on bringing in his replacement, which in turn is annoying Conte.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Costa's last actions at Chelsea then could be to block any potential moves for his replacement. Not that he's bitter or anything. 

If the situation isn't sorted soon, Chelsea may be forced to panic buy ahead of next season, which is something they won't want to do this summer. 

Football
Diego Costa
La Liga

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

The one reason Chelsea have not signed Romelu Lukaku yet [Mirror]

