Athletics

Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt attempts the long jump in Ostrava

Football News
24/7

It seems unlikely now that Usain Bolt will ever pursue a career in long jump.

Back in 2012, the Jamaican sprinter revealed that he wanted to attempt long jump before the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"It's just about making different goals, there's a lot of things I can do in the sport," Bolt said, per the Independent.

"My coach wants me to do 400 metres, I want to try long jump.”

And there are some who believe Bolt, with his 6 ft 5 in frame, would be a hit in the sand.

Mike Powell, who has owned the long jump world record since 1991, said in 2011 that Bolt could jump “crazy” distances.

“I first talked to his coach and his parents in Berlin after the 2009 world championships when we were staying in the same hotel,” Powell said, per the Daily Mail. “I approached them and I said, ‘he should long jump’.

“He could jump so far that it will be crazy. The main elements in long jump are speed and height, which equals distance. He's got them both.”

Show - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

But Bolt hasn’t made the switch. He’s continued to dominate on the track, winning eight Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career.

The 30-year-old will retire after the World Championships in August, paving the way for him to try another event or sport if he so chooses.

Bolt attempted long jump in Ostrava

It’s clear that the long jump remains firmly on his mind, though, for Bolt attempted it at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava last week.

The Jamaican was primarily there to compete in the 100m, which he won, but he found time to test his long jump skills.

It’s clear, based on the footage, that Bolt’s technique requires a lot of improvement. He was also hampered by a back injury in Ostrava, which explains why he failed to run under 10 seconds in the 100m final.

Watch Bolt’s long jump below.

Bolt will have time to perfect his technique after next month’s World Championships.

The 100m and 200m world record holder flew to his German doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt immediately after the Golden Spike meeting in order to ease his back problems.

“All I need to do is train hard and get myself into some shape,” Bolt said after his unconvincing performance in Ostrava, per The Guardian.

“One run doesn’t really matter to me – it always comes down to the championships.”

ATHLETICS-JAM-RACERS-GRAND-PRIX-BOLT

Should Usain Bolt take up long jump, or try another event, when he retires? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Greg Rutherford
Team USA Olympics
Justin Gatlin
Usain Bolt
Tyson Gay
Commonwealth Games
Mo Farah
Olympics
Athletics
Yohan Blake

