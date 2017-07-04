GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthon Joshua came out on top during their first bout in April..

Wladimir Klitschko sets out his one condition for Anthony Joshua rematch

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The possibility of a much-wanted rematch between boxing superstars Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko seems to be in the balance, with reports claiming that the Ukranian will only agree to the bout if it is held abroad.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has come out and said that Las Vegas is now the favourite option to stage the grudge match, claiming Klitschko does not wish to fight in the United Kingdom again, after his bruising loss in front of a 90,000 strong crowd at Wembley in April.

Despite having the Brit wobbled in round six, it was AJ who managed to recover strongly and end the fight in round 11, knocking down the Ukrainian for the victory.

Article continues below

Hearn had reserved a date at Cardiff's magnificent Principality Stadium, that being October 28, but will hold that date for Joshua's mandatory IBF title defence against Kubrat Pulev should the Klitschko rematch fail to materialise.

“Vegas is the front runner,” said Hearn. “The next two weeks will settle it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

“I believe Klitschko will do it if it’s abroad, but I don’t think he wants to box in Cardiff. I think he feels like he’s done that.

“He enjoyed it last time and he wants it to be a big event. I don’t think a bit more money makes any difference to him.

“It could be Vegas, it could be Nigeria, but the logistics are much more straight forward with Vegas.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

“If we don’t fight him, it will be Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff.”

It was briefly discussed that Nigeria could be a possible destination for the rematch, but it is starting to look very unlikely, especially given the lure of America and Vegas in particular.

It is probably safe to the say that boxing world wants the rematch. The Wembley bout was nothing short of epic and was easily one of the most entertaining fights of recent times, especially in the heavyweight division.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

There is no doubt that a rematch, wherever it may be held, would garner even more attention as both men look to settle the score.

After that's done and the dust is settled, it will then give Joshua a chance to take on other heavyweights, including the controversial Tyson Fury.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

The one reason Chelsea have not signed Romelu Lukaku yet [Mirror]

The one reason Chelsea have not signed Romelu Lukaku yet [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again