The possibility of a much-wanted rematch between boxing superstars Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko seems to be in the balance, with reports claiming that the Ukranian will only agree to the bout if it is held abroad.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has come out and said that Las Vegas is now the favourite option to stage the grudge match, claiming Klitschko does not wish to fight in the United Kingdom again, after his bruising loss in front of a 90,000 strong crowd at Wembley in April.

Despite having the Brit wobbled in round six, it was AJ who managed to recover strongly and end the fight in round 11, knocking down the Ukrainian for the victory.

Article continues below

Hearn had reserved a date at Cardiff's magnificent Principality Stadium, that being October 28, but will hold that date for Joshua's mandatory IBF title defence against Kubrat Pulev should the Klitschko rematch fail to materialise.

“Vegas is the front runner,” said Hearn. “The next two weeks will settle it.

Article continues below

“I believe Klitschko will do it if it’s abroad, but I don’t think he wants to box in Cardiff. I think he feels like he’s done that.

“He enjoyed it last time and he wants it to be a big event. I don’t think a bit more money makes any difference to him.

“It could be Vegas, it could be Nigeria, but the logistics are much more straight forward with Vegas.

“If we don’t fight him, it will be Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff.”

It was briefly discussed that Nigeria could be a possible destination for the rematch, but it is starting to look very unlikely, especially given the lure of America and Vegas in particular.

It is probably safe to the say that boxing world wants the rematch. The Wembley bout was nothing short of epic and was easily one of the most entertaining fights of recent times, especially in the heavyweight division.

There is no doubt that a rematch, wherever it may be held, would garner even more attention as both men look to settle the score.

After that's done and the dust is settled, it will then give Joshua a chance to take on other heavyweights, including the controversial Tyson Fury.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms