Arsenal are understood to be on the verge of completing a huge swoop for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Reports over the 24 hours indicate the Gunners have all but announced their first major signing of the summer with a deal worth upwards of £50 million.

Lacazette’s arrival would be a huge statement of intent from Arsene Wenger as he prepares for his first campaign in charge at the north London club without Champions League football.

The France international has established himself as one of the deadliest forwards in Europe during the past three seasons with 102 goals in all competitions.

Lacazette would add a much-needed world-class presence to the Arsenal squad – so much so that he could force others to head for the exit door.

The 26-year-old would prospectively compete with Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud for the first-choice role up front.

But the lattermost of those four strikers at Wenger’s disposal could the one to make way for Lacazette considering he’s the alleged subject of serious interest from Lyon and West Ham.

The east Londoners are believed to want the Gunner to become their club-record signing, while a return to his homeland would make sense if Lyon's current main man moves in the opposite direction.

Numerous factors suggest Giroud may have played his last game for Arsenal – a situation that makes his latest chat with the official club website especially intriguing.

"I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me,” the former Montpellier frontman said, as per Goal.

"And that's the people [see you as a] loyal warrior on the pitch - that you always give your best for the team.

"And that's why I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best.

"I would love to win another title, or maybe more until the end of my contract.

"The motivation is here, always doing your best to make your family proud."

Giroud penned a new contract in January that is due to keep him at the Emirates until 2020 – but Wenger has a problem on his hands if he can’t offer him regular minutes next season.

Sanchez was preferred as a central attacker over his target man counterpart for much of last season, and that’s unlikely to change unless Lacazette arrives in the near future.

