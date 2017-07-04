GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Williams wore a pink bra underneath her outfit..

Venus Williams may have broken Wimbledon rules during her first round match

It seems five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams may have landed herself in a bit of hot water on day one of the Championships after violating the very strict and traditional all-white dress code by wearing a pink bra underneath her outfit.

The famous Championships at SW19 have always been unrelenting on the rules regarding the dress code which specify that any visible underwear must be "completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre".

It is expected that Williams will escape punishment for the violation, but it seems that she was certainly reminded of a player's obligation to abide by the dress code after changing outfits during a rain break.

Williams swapped outfits before coming back out onto to court to finish her first round match against Elise Mertens, this time, in a dress that kept to the stringent dress code guidelines.

Tournament officials chose not to comment on the matter, claiming it would be a private matter if a conversation was had, and so it is unclear as to whether or not anything was said to Williams.

However, it was pointed out that it did not seem to be a deliberate attempt to violate the rules, as the bra was hidden from view under Williams' dress, only later becoming exposed by her on-court movements.

The American was understandably unimpressed when she was questioned on the matter during her post-match press conference saying: "What pink bra? I don't like talking about bras in press conferences. It's weird.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

"I don't want to talk about undergarments. It's kind of awkward for me. I'll leave that to you. You can talk about it with your friends. I'm going to pass."

Williams eventually progressed to the second round in straight sets but was given a tough time of it, winning 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.

Williams has won Wimbledon five times in her career, but the last came way back in 2008, which ironically, was her last Grand Slam win.

