Steve Bruce convinced John Terry to join Aston Villa via text message

Aston Villa yesterday announced they had signed John Terry on a free transfer, after the 36-year-old was released by Chelsea.

Terry put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Villa Park following speculation that also linked him with a move to Birmingham.

Upon joining Steve Bruce's side, the former England captain said: "I am delighted to join Aston Villa - it's a club I have admired from afar for many years.

"There are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath. Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there's a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.

"I can't wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season."

Playing in the Championship will be unfamiliar territory for Terry, who spent almost 20 years at Chelsea in the Premier League.

But he now has his wish of regular football, with Bruce expected to play the veteran centre-back week in, week out in England's second tier.

Terry had the option to stay in the Premier League with a host of clubs reportedly interested, but he opted to step out of his comfort zone at Villa.

What sweetened the deal for Terry was being given the No.26 shirt - which he wore at Chelsea.

"Yes, and it's small things like that," said Terry when asked if the gesture played a part in his move. "When I arrived the club spoke to me and said they were giving me the 26.

"It's small gestures but it means a lot to me. Twenty six has been my number at Chelsea so little things like that make a big difference for me."

What ultimately convinced Terry of joining Villa, though, was the text message - one of many - that he received from manager Bruce himself.

Speaking in his first interview as a Villa player, Terry explained: "Honestly, the way Steve dealt with me as a person...

"Giving me a lot of time and constant texting reminders, saying: 'I want you, I'll give you time. But just to let you know I'm here, thinking about you. I'd love to see you at our place next season'.

"And those things as a player made me wake up and go: 'Cor, he wants me'."

Bruce's desire to sign Terry made the centre-back feel wanted which, in turn, made his decision simple.

Terry is now well into the twilight years of his playing career and according to the man himself, he aims to become Chelsea manager when he retires.

"That's a goal," he said when asked about managing his former club. "Me and Lamps (Frank Lampard) have had those conversations. I don't think you can ever dream to big."

