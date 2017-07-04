GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lacazette.

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the XI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is on the brink of signing for Arsenal.

After finally agreeing a fee of £43.8 million, surpassing the club-record £42.5m the Gunners paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013, Lacazette’s arrival is expected to be announced this week.

"Alexandre Lacazette's transfer to Arsenal could be actioned within the next day or two,” Aulas told Le Progres, per Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"The figure reported by the English media of around €67m (including €12m in add-ons) is impossible and not realistic.

“Arsenal's first offer was around €45m, the transfer will be concluded in the range of €45m to €50m.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

"It constitutes, without doubt, a record transfer fee for Arsenal, [sic] and for Lyon of course!"

Lacazette’s signing could signal the end for Olivier Giroud at the Emirates. Giroud is ahead of Lacazette in the French national team’s pecking order but it would appear that Arsene Wenger prefers the Lyon striker’s mobility.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

How Arsenal could line up with Lacazette in the team

It’s a great signing for Arsenal, of course. Lacazette scored 37 goals in 45 games last season. But what will be even sweeter for the north London side is if Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil stay.

Not least because it means Wenger can choose from a variety of attacking options.

GiveMeSport takes a look at seven possible ways Arsenal’s attack could look with Lacazette in the team.

1: The ideal attack

p1bk6emca4inidncv0dmbtlm4f.jpg

2: Front four

p1bk6emn01bmj14m1sl5tu74kmh.jpg

3: If Sanchez leaves

p1bk6en1uu1cbd4kvb5a1omrocqj.jpg

4: If Sanchez leaves (pt.2)

p1bk6en9q87rdgd5ilvsop19a9l.jpg

5: Two wingers

p1bk6esob2nv21aiu1p1dj9p1kvun.jpg

6: If Ozil leaves

p1bk6et2k453fu4mjbds1qj6gp.jpg

7: If Ozil and Sanchez leave

p1bk6etap7sr2hjb10mjc5kvt7r.jpg

Mahrez could sign

What’s immediately clear is that the options behind Sanchez and Ozil certainly couldn’t match their level of production. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott are all fine players but not one scores as many goals as Sanchez or creates as many chances as the German.

The transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of August, so there’s plenty of business still to be done.

If Sanchez or Ozil does depart, Arsenal fans would expect Wenger to sign a replacement, perhaps in the form of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Whatever the case, Arsenal are getting a proven goalscorer in Lacazette. He just needs someone to supply him.

FBL-EUR-C3-BESIKTAS-LYON

Can Arsenal win the league next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Premier League
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Laurent Koscielny
Theo Walcott

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again