Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is on the brink of signing for Arsenal.

After finally agreeing a fee of £43.8 million, surpassing the club-record £42.5m the Gunners paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013, Lacazette’s arrival is expected to be announced this week.

"Alexandre Lacazette's transfer to Arsenal could be actioned within the next day or two,” Aulas told Le Progres, per Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"The figure reported by the English media of around €67m (including €12m in add-ons) is impossible and not realistic.

“Arsenal's first offer was around €45m, the transfer will be concluded in the range of €45m to €50m.

Article continues below

"It constitutes, without doubt, a record transfer fee for Arsenal, [sic] and for Lyon of course!"

Lacazette’s signing could signal the end for Olivier Giroud at the Emirates. Giroud is ahead of Lacazette in the French national team’s pecking order but it would appear that Arsene Wenger prefers the Lyon striker’s mobility.

How Arsenal could line up with Lacazette in the team

It’s a great signing for Arsenal, of course. Lacazette scored 37 goals in 45 games last season. But what will be even sweeter for the north London side is if Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil stay.

Not least because it means Wenger can choose from a variety of attacking options.

GiveMeSport takes a look at seven possible ways Arsenal’s attack could look with Lacazette in the team.

1: The ideal attack

2: Front four

3: If Sanchez leaves

4: If Sanchez leaves (pt.2)

5: Two wingers

6: If Ozil leaves

7: If Ozil and Sanchez leave

Mahrez could sign

What’s immediately clear is that the options behind Sanchez and Ozil certainly couldn’t match their level of production. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott are all fine players but not one scores as many goals as Sanchez or creates as many chances as the German.

The transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of August, so there’s plenty of business still to be done.

If Sanchez or Ozil does depart, Arsenal fans would expect Wenger to sign a replacement, perhaps in the form of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Whatever the case, Arsenal are getting a proven goalscorer in Lacazette. He just needs someone to supply him.

Can Arsenal win the league next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms