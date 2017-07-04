GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Robson was let down by line-calling system..

Laura Robson victim of hawk-eye blunder as wrong replay is shown

Laura Robson was the victim of a rare hawk-eye blunder in her opening match at Wimbledon 2017.

Finding herself serving to stay in the first set, a shot from her opponent, Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, was initially called out, only for the umpire to overrule.

Robson, a Wimbledon Junior Girls' Champion, who made the fourth round last year, decided to challenge the call after a discussion, but the usually very reliable hawk-eye system let her down, showing the wrong shot on the replay.

Hawk-eye was introduced at Wimbledon in 2006, initially on centre and Number One courts before being moved to the whole site.

The system has been used for the biggest matches in tennis, relied upon to provide the fairest matches possible and setting a standard for other sports in video technology.

Laura Robson, however, found that hawk-eye isn't without its faults.

The point she had originally challenged wasn't shown on the screen, with it instead displaying a shot from earlier in the rally. The crowd immediately appeared to notice the mistake, voicing their disapproval.

To make matters worse, Robson had challenged correctly, only for her to lose the point because of the error.

Thankfully, Robson recovered to win the game, dampening any furore over the call.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

The win pulled Robson back to 5-4 down in the opening set, however, she lost the subsequent game to drop the first set.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, Haddad Maia proceeded to take the second set 6-2, giving her a 6-4, 6-2 straights set victory and knocking out the Australian-born British player.

This wasn't the first time that a British player was involved in a hawk-eye mistake, either.

In 2009, Andy Murray was the beneficiary of an error that incorrectly gave him a point in a match against Ivan Ljubicic. In that incident, Murray had challenged an out call, with hawk-eye agreeing with him and calling it in.

You can watch Robson's dramatic moment with hawk-eye in the video above.

Instant replays, however, showed the ball was clearly out, and that hawk-eye had accidentally picked up the wrong bounce of the ball.

