Andy Murray took to centre court yesterday to get his title defence underway amidst a storm of nerves after what has been an extremely underwhelming year for the world number one.

Fortunately, Murray looked to be getting back to his best as he eased his way into the second round by beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

However, if the Scotsman's fans were nervous before his first round, they may be more so ahead of his second round tussle with German Dustin Brown.

Brown, who is ranked as low as 97th, has proven himself capable of felling giants in the past, after defeating Rafael Nadal at SW19 in 2015.

The famous grass courts are ideally suited for the dreadlocked 32-year-old's all action style of play, and it is well known that Brown is not shy of the audacious.

His unpredictability and never say die attitude makes him an extremely dangerous opponent as he showed in his first matchup, throwing himself around the court with callous disregard for his own safety.

What resulted was an incredibly entertaining display of unorthodox tennis that even led to a shot that is being touted as a contender for shot of the tournament already.

Brown had rushed forward to the net when his opponent Jao Sousa replied with a vicious passing shot that on any other day would have pinged down the line for a winner, but Brown was having none of it.

Brown dove full length to his right and, while entirely airborne, returned the fiery backhand on the volley with the most outrageous touch that left Sousa absolutely helpless at the base of the court.

The watching crowd and commentators alike were understandably delighted with the physics defying effort.

Sousa can hardly be blamed for thinking he had won the point - his backhand return was nigh on perfect, but it seems Brown lives for these kinds of moments as he soared through the air to fashion a winner out of nothing.

Brown went on to win in four sets and book a date with the number one seed and reigning champion Andy Murray.

You can watch his stunning shot in the video below.

Who knows what the center court crowd could be in for when Brown is given the opportunity to amaze in front of an even bigger audience.

Murray and Brown are relatively unknown to each other, having only met once before, but what is clear is that Murray will have to be at his best if he wishes to avoid an embarrassing second round defeat at the Championships.

