GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Pacquiao lost on points to relative unkown Australian boxer, Jeff Horn.

Manny Pacquiao drops big hint about his future after Jeff Horn loss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manny Pacquiao and his team are giving retirement from the sport serious consideration after the eight-division champion was defeated by a unanimous points decision in Brisbane on Sunday evening.

The boxer admitted he was already giving serious thought to the idea, but would listen to what his fans, his trainers, and his staff had to say before making his mind up.

"I am also considering the opinion of people, the opinion of my family and my body," he told press upon landing back home in his native Philippines.

Article continues below

"I plan to relax first and recover from the pains in my body and then after that, when I have already relaxed, that's when I will think hard about it."

It has been reported that his wife and his long-time trainer Freddie Roach will encourage him to retire after this loss.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Rare stipulation added to Great Balls of Fire Tag Team title match

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

At 38 years old, there is some debate surrounding his versatility and ability to get down and dirty if the fight requires.

This will come as a huge disappointment to many of his fans who thought they had seen the last of the great man in the ring last year in April when he originally called time. But, barely two months later, he came out of this retirement despite being elected to the Philippine Senate.

Pacquiao, however, had a few words to say about the referee's decision to let Jeff Horn's 'dirty play' slip away unpunished.

"There is no problem with the style of Jeff Horn if he plays dirty, because there is a referee," he said.

Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn

"The problem here is that the referee, I don't know if he did it deliberately or he just did not have experience, he just allowed it and did not even give any warning for how many times. It's as if the referee wanted to help my opponent."

With Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather set for a much-hyped showdown, there had been rumblings of a face-off between the winner of that match and Pacquiao.

That prospect, however, now looks to be something of a fantasy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Naomi makes a big change to her title belt

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Man United close in on £60m signing - could be announced this week

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

Seven ways Arsenal's attack could look with Alexandre Lacazette in the team

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

A Chilean journalist believes he knows where Alexis Sanchez will be next season

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again