Brendan Rodgers has pulled off some incredible achievements since taking over as Celtic manager in May 2016.

The Northern Irishman ended his first season in charge unbeaten in all domestic competitions to secure the fourth domestic treble in the club’s history.

After enduring a less satisfactory three years at Liverpool, Rodgers has rediscovered the managerial prowess he demonstrated as Swansea boss in one of the most telling ways possible.

Article continues below

But while the 44-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong at Celtic Park, he perhaps allowed the 48-time league champions’ dominance to cloud his judgement at one point last May.

Shortly after Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante had been named the PFA Player of the Year, Rodgers suggested his captain Scott Brown should be considered ‘the Scottish Kante’ for his similarly tireless midfield work.

Article continues below

The former Anfield boss was blasted on Twitter for making such an outrageous comparison, but it seems the subject of his praise hasn't learned from the mistake.

Brown has returned the favour by claiming he wouldn't be caught off guard if Rodgers' enormous success eventually worked against the East End club.

“You never know as a player or a manager what is going to happen down the line,” the 32-year-old said, as per the Evening Times.

“Real Madrid could come in for the gaffer over the next six months, you never know.

“You could probably understand teams would want him, the way we’ve been playing. Especially with what we did last year in winning the treble. You’d expect that, but for now he is signed up, and lucky enough for us we’re going to get four more years with him, hopefully.”

TRANSFER TARGETS

Celtic have also been linked with a higher calibre of transfer targets of late including Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda – something Brown says is no coincidence with Rodgers at the helm.

“As soon as people start talking about people leaving clubs in the [English] Premier League his name (Rodgers) gets mentioned,” he said.

“I don’t think two or three years ago we’d have been able to touch anybody like that.

“But due to his name, and what he’s done in the game, he’s got a chance of bringing top quality players to the club and that’s what he wants to do. He wants to maintain the level that we set last year but also push us on.”

It is nigh on impossible for Celtic to improve on their efforts last term, but time will tell whether the continuing flow of silverware in Glasgow could see Rodgers return to the big stage.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms