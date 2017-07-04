The F1 governing body the FIA released a statement late last night stating that it will not place further sanctions on Sebastian Vettel after he clashed with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, costing both drivers a place on the podium in the process.

At the time, Vettel was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty which, barring disqualification, was the harshest penalty that race stewards were able to dish out.

However, given that both drivers required repairs, and that ultimately cost the Mercedes driver a place behind Vettel, Mercedes and Hamilton are likely to feel that their Ferrari counterpart is extremely lucky not to have points deducted from his championship tally.

During and after the race, Hamilton has been quoted as declaring Vettel's actions were "dangerous", "disgusting" and "disgraceful".

However, after public apology to Lewis from Vettel, the FIA was convinced that the German was satisfactorily remorseful and aware that he had overreacted.

"Top level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare," FIA President Jean Todt said.

"However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with that pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy.

"Sportsmen must be cognisant of the impact their behaviour can have on those who look up to them. They are heroes and role models to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly."

So, just how did Vettel escape more punishment for his antics?

Well, he simply took full responsibility for the incident and issued an apology to the FIA.

While it feels like Hamilton is unalienable from title controversy with a German opponent, he seems unable to shake off Vettel's charge just yet.

Vettel, meanwhile, has more or less been given one final warning. He has been penalised with three points on his license, meaning any further offence in Austria would see him banned from the British Grand Prix.

Should he keep a clean nose, however, two of those points will expire and a he will find little more leeway

